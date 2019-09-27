|
Cira Malleo
Garfield - (nee Scimeca), 89, on Sept. 25th. Born and raised in Bolognetta, Sicily for 33 years, she settled in Garfield 55 years ago. She was a seamstress over 45 years in Italy & with the I.L.G.W.U. retiring in 2001, a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, & a member of the St. Anthony Society Women's Auxiliary, Garfield. Cira is predeceased by her husband, Pietro in 2001, & sisters, Antonina LaMonica & Angela Mini. She is survived by 3 devoted daughters, Frances Cepero (Carlos), Vincenza Malleo (John Roach) & Anna Shustack (Robert), 6 grandchildren, Jeannine (Michael), Michael(Rebecca), Adam, Andrea, Mia & Samantha, a great-granddaughter, Sienna, & 2 brothers, Salvatore (Maria) and Nicola (Giovanna). Visiting Sunday 2-6 pm. The funeral is Monday arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . The Malleo family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com