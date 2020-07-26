Cira Trauth
Township of Washington - Trauth Cira, of Township of Washington, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. Cira is survived by her loving husband Thomas, her children Amanda and Elizabeth, and her brothers Peter, Fred and Joseph. She is predeceased by her parents Rosolino and Carmela Salerno. A Mass celebrating Cira's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Township of Washington, NJ on Tuesday, July 28th at 11AM with private committal to follow.