North Haledon - RANDAZZO, Ciro, age 81, of North Haledon, died on June 5, 2019. Born and raised in Marineo, Sicily-Italy for 29 years, he emigrated to the United States raising his family in Garfield 16 years and Franklin Lakes 29 years settling in North Haledon 7 years ago. He served in the Italian Army, owned and operated Ciro Randazzo Builders, Inc. in Garfield over 40 years retiring in 2013, was owner and operator of Caffe Italia in Garfield from 1970-1993, was Knighted as an Ordineal Merito Della Rupubblica Italiana Cavaliere, was a member of the St. Ciro Society - Garfield and honored as their "Man of the Year", and was the recipient of the Italian Tribune La Familgia Award. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Antonina (nee Zuccaro), six beloved children, Rosa Schiro and husband Anthony, Antonino Randazzo and wife Stephanie, The Honorable Giuseppe Randazzo and wife Daniela, Girolama "Geralyn" Faltas and husband Sam, Dr. Ciro Randazzo and wife Lana, and Maria Santina Iacullo and husband Stephen, 19 cherished grandchildren, Marina, Daniela, Valentina, Ciro, Giuseppe, Anthony, Ciro, Ella, Antonina, Ciro, Francesca, Massimo, Sofia, Giacomo, Olivia, Rosalia, Annabella, Amelia, and Cira, an adored great-grandson, Luca, and two dear sisters, Francesca Zuccaro and husband Giovanni, and Giuseppina Barone. He is predeceased by his parents, Antonino and Rosa Randazzo, and three sisters, Santina and Cira Staropoli, and Rosa LaDuca. Visiting Saturday 4 to 8 pm and Sunday 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 pm. The funeral is Monday, June 10, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for Orfanotrofio Antoniano Maschile, c/o the Randazzo Family, PO Box 607, Garfield, NJ 07026. The Randazzo family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com