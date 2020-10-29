1/
Ciro Spagnuolo
1933 - 2020
Ciro Spagnuolo

Manchester - Ciro Spagnuolo, 87, of Manchester, formerly of Clifton, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Paterson, Mr. Spagnuolo resided in Paterson and Clifton most of his life. He retired to Toms River and has been residing in Manchester more recently. Before his retirement, he was employed as an automobile mechanic with Dean Front End and Brake Service in Paterson for many years. Mr. Spagnuolo was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Catherine M. (nee Caboara) Spagnuolo in 2002; and three brothers, Albert, Modestino and Americo Spagnuolo.

Survivors include: two devoted sons, Ciro Jerry Spagnuolo and his wife, Norah Lynn of Manchester, NJ and Victor Spagnuolo and his wife, Tammy of Clifton; four grandchildren, Danielle Spagnuolo, Jaclyn Spagnuolo-Rosenberg, Lauren Garzon and Lindsey Huster; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan Rosenberg, Holly Garzon, Emmett Jerry Rosenberg and Lorenzo Garzon.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 52 Totowa Road, Totowa, New Jersey. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com to leave condolences on the Tribute Wall of Ciro's online obituary.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
