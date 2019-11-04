Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Cj Kimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cj Kimble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cj Kimble Obituary
CJ Kimble

Kinnelon - CJ Kimble, 27, formerly of Kinnelon, died on October 30, 2019.

CJ was the son of the late Christopher and the late Stephanie Kimble. He is survived by his sister, Jessi; his grandparents, John and Jean Denaro; his aunt, Yvonne Denaro; his uncles, John Denaro and his wife Caroline, James Denaro and his wife Andrea, and George Kimble; and many cousins.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm Friday, November 8 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held during the visitation at 8 pm. Interment will be held 10 am Saturday at Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler. www.scanlanfuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cj's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -