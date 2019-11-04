|
CJ Kimble
Kinnelon - CJ Kimble, 27, formerly of Kinnelon, died on October 30, 2019.
CJ was the son of the late Christopher and the late Stephanie Kimble. He is survived by his sister, Jessi; his grandparents, John and Jean Denaro; his aunt, Yvonne Denaro; his uncles, John Denaro and his wife Caroline, James Denaro and his wife Andrea, and George Kimble; and many cousins.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm Friday, November 8 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held during the visitation at 8 pm. Interment will be held 10 am Saturday at Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler. www.scanlanfuneral.com