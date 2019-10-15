|
Claire C. Liptak
Clifton - Claire C. (Callahan) Liptak 91 of Clifton died peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Passaic, she resided there before moving to Clifton 50 years ago. A graduate of Passaic HS, she attended Farleigh Dickinson University. Claire had been employed as a secretary for the ITT Corporation in Nutley. She is a parishioner of St. Clare RC Church in Clifton and past president of both St. Mary's Hospital Guild and School #1 PTA both in Passaic. Claire is predeceased by her husband John E. "Jack" Liptak who died in 2003 and by a sister, Eileen Moore. She is survived by five daughters, Donna Liptak of Clifton, Elisabeth Litwak and husband, Robert of Washington, DC, Jeanne Englot and husband, Ronald of Clifton, Jacqueline Newhouse and husband, Doug of West Hartford, CT and Melissa Retajczyk and husband, Christopher of San Francisco, CA and by three grandchildren, Jack D. and Olivia C. Newhouse and Paige J. Retajczyk. Funeral services will begin 9:15AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 with a 10AM Mass at St. Clare RC Church. Burial will follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday 2-4 and 7-9PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com