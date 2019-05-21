|
|
Claire (Gizzi) Califre
Wayne - age 105, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. While born in Paterson, NJ, she lived with her parents Louis and Mary (Ramunno) Gizzi and her family in their native Italy for many years as a child. As a young woman, she worked in the silk mills of Paterson, where she met her future husband, Peter. After his return from WW II, they started a family. She was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson. Mrs. Califre is survived by her cherished family including a son, Ronald Califre and his wife, Marcy; her daughter-in-law, Irene Califre; her grandchildren, Frank Califre, Evan Califre and Gabrielle Califre, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Peter Califre, a son, Frank Califre, her two brothers, Joseph and Nicholas Gizzi, and her sister, Rose Chirichella. Friends are welcome to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and the funeral service on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Moore's Home for Funerals 1591 Alps Rd Wayne. Memorial donations in Mrs. Califre's name may be made to Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive West, Wayne, NJ 07470, www.laurelwoodarboretum.org