Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Caroselli Mitchell


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Caroselli Mitchell Obituary
Claire Caroselli Mitchell

Charleston, SC - Claire Caroselli Mitchell, 89, of Charleston, SC and formerly of Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Wife to the late Raymond Joseph Mitchell of 47 years, entered into eternal rest on November 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 13, 1930, in New York, New York, Claire was the daughter of the late Edward and Angela Caroselli. She was known as "Pickles" by all who knew & loved her.

Claire is survived by daughters Ann Coble and Laurie Collins (both of Charleston), 7 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc.,155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ, rsfhi.com, followed by Graveside Service and Interment at 1:00 PM in Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -