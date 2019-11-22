|
Claire Caroselli Mitchell
Charleston, SC - Claire Caroselli Mitchell, 89, of Charleston, SC and formerly of Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Wife to the late Raymond Joseph Mitchell of 47 years, entered into eternal rest on November 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 13, 1930, in New York, New York, Claire was the daughter of the late Edward and Angela Caroselli. She was known as "Pickles" by all who knew & loved her.
Claire is survived by daughters Ann Coble and Laurie Collins (both of Charleston), 7 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc.,155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ, rsfhi.com, followed by Graveside Service and Interment at 1:00 PM in Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY.