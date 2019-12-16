|
|
Claire Elsie Simpson
Simpson, Claire Elsie, (Bollinger) age 77, passed away December 15, 2019. Born in Easton, PA to Jesse and Margaret (Ellinghouse) Bollinger she was raised in North Haledon and graduated Hawthorne High School in 1960. Claire continued her education at Paterson State College, graduating in 1964, and later received her Masters of Communication degree in 1988. She taught 4th and 5th grade in Terhune and Packanack Schools in Wayne. Claire married R. Allen Simpson in June 1981 and resided in Bloomingdale until the present. She founded Bloomtop Investment Consortium (BTTC) which continues today. Mrs. Simpson volunteered at "Contact Hotline" and at "Friends of Bloomingdale Library" Allen and Claire enjoyed travelling the world including the Galapogos Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Iceland to name a few. She is survived by her husband R. Allen Simpson, nephew William S. Van Eeuwen, sister-in-law Jane Simpson Van Eeuwen, her Goddaughter Allison Sapka, as well as many loving friends. Memorial visitation Thursday December 19th from 11 am to 12 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke. Riverdale. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Bergen County Horse Rescue, 350 Ramapo Valley Rd., Mahwah, NJ 07430 or to .