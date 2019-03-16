|
Claire (nee Novelle) Leech
Totowa - Leech, Claire (nee Novelle) age 87 of Totowa, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 14, 2019. Born in West Paterson, she lived in Totowa the past 68 years. She was the Water Registrar for the Borough of Totowa for 20 years before retiring in 2009. Claire was a member of the Totowa Borough Republican Club. She was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, and a member of it's Mother's Guilde.
Loving mother of Kenneth Leech & his wife Nancy of Paterson, Robert Leech Jr., & his wife Madeline of Wayne, Steven Leech & his wife Dorothy of Totowa, Jane D'Aloia & her husband Patrick of Totowa, and Nancy Leech of Totowa. Loving grandmother of Michelle Condon & her husband Kevin, Cindi Sepanski & her husband Paul, Tracy Bielawne, Marc Leech, Jason Leech & his wife Jillian, Alex D'Aloia, Taylor Foulds, Madison Leech and Travis Leech. Dear great grandmother of Ryan Condon, Mason Condon, Sean Sepanski, Shane Sepanski, Samantha Sepanski, and Sophia Bielawne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Tuesday at 8:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Committal at Cedar Lawn Crematory Chapel, Paterson. Friends may visit Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Greater New Jersey Chapter 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.