Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Church
10 County Rd
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Tenafly - Lane, Claire M. (nee Cuomo), 94, of Newburgh, NY (formerly of Tenafly, NJ) passed on March 11, 2019. Loving mother of Janet (Michael), Kathy (George), Patricia, Diane (James), Richard (Jack) and Bruce. Dear Nana of Lisa, Tracy, Claire, Bess, Noelle, Nora, Dillon and Bruce, and great grandma of 7. Predeceased by her two brothers Jerry and Jack, and granddaughter Carolyn. She was passionate about her family, faith, and her community, and was a very active parishioner at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Thursday from 9:30AM - 11:45AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 12 PM at Mt. Carmel Church 10 County Rd., Tenafly, NJ. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial , or wish.org. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
