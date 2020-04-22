|
Claire Marie Kingsley
Paramus - Claire Marie (nee Senger), 85, of Paramus, NJ passed away on April 20, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Claire was born on March 14, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Ridgewood, NJ. Claire graduated with an Elementary Education degree from the College of New Rochelle and a Master's Degree in Education from Seton Hall University. Claire started her career as a fifth-grade teacher at Ridge Ranch Elementary School in Paramus and retired as a Special Education teacher at Bergenfield High School. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Visitation church, participating in the Choir, Cornerstone and as a Eucharistic Minister. Claire also volunteered her time at Kurth Cottage Cafe at The Valley Hospital.
In 1959, she married the love of her life and partner, Robert (Bob) Kingsley Sr. and together they made their home in Paramus and were the proud parents of five children. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, Claire and Bob held on to each other for support and were a true inspiration to everyone who knew them. Together, they would enjoy summers at their beach house with friends and family.
Claire is survived by her husband of 60 years Bob Kingsley; children James (Sallie), Edward (Jeanne), Robert Jr. (Kim), Elizabeth (Vince) Gugliemini, and Matthew (Sonia); grandchildren, Kevin, Laura, Scott and Paul Kingsley, Megan, Julianne, Michael and Patrick Kingsley, Nick and Jay Kingsley, Emma and Sophia Gugliemini, and Brandon and Ashley Kingsley as well as her sister Irene Senger, sister-in-law Jennifer Senger and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Albert and Florence Senger, Claire was predeceased in death by her brothers Richard and Dr. Albert Senger, and her sisters Constance Brennan and Rita Senger.
In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the Paramus Board of Education with a note for the Robert and Claire Kingsley Scholarship Fund.
A celebration of Claire's life will be held at a future date.
Services are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
