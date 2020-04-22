Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Kingsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Marie Kingsley


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Marie Kingsley Obituary
Claire Marie Kingsley

Paramus - Claire Marie (nee Senger), 85, of Paramus, NJ passed away on April 20, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Claire was born on March 14, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Ridgewood, NJ. Claire graduated with an Elementary Education degree from the College of New Rochelle and a Master's Degree in Education from Seton Hall University. Claire started her career as a fifth-grade teacher at Ridge Ranch Elementary School in Paramus and retired as a Special Education teacher at Bergenfield High School. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Visitation church, participating in the Choir, Cornerstone and as a Eucharistic Minister. Claire also volunteered her time at Kurth Cottage Cafe at The Valley Hospital.

In 1959, she married the love of her life and partner, Robert (Bob) Kingsley Sr. and together they made their home in Paramus and were the proud parents of five children. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, Claire and Bob held on to each other for support and were a true inspiration to everyone who knew them. Together, they would enjoy summers at their beach house with friends and family.

Claire is survived by her husband of 60 years Bob Kingsley; children James (Sallie), Edward (Jeanne), Robert Jr. (Kim), Elizabeth (Vince) Gugliemini, and Matthew (Sonia); grandchildren, Kevin, Laura, Scott and Paul Kingsley, Megan, Julianne, Michael and Patrick Kingsley, Nick and Jay Kingsley, Emma and Sophia Gugliemini, and Brandon and Ashley Kingsley as well as her sister Irene Senger, sister-in-law Jennifer Senger and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Albert and Florence Senger, Claire was predeceased in death by her brothers Richard and Dr. Albert Senger, and her sisters Constance Brennan and Rita Senger.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the Paramus Board of Education with a note for the Robert and Claire Kingsley Scholarship Fund.

A celebration of Claire's life will be held at a future date.

Services are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -