Claire Olivito Gomez
Ridgewood - Claire Olivito Gomez, a 48 year resident of Ridgewood, New Jersey passed away with grace after a long illness on June 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Claire was born on March 5, 1935 in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She was the 8th of 14 children and came to New Jersey in 1950 at the age of 15 with most of her family. Claire attended Passaic Valley High School and then went on to Montclair State Teachers College majoring in Spanish. Claire met her beloved Fernando while on the college fencing team. They married the fall of her senior year in 1956. She learned to swim, drive and ski early in her married life with Fern as they raised 3 children in Ridgewood. Claire was coined "a master teacher" at Paramus High School where she taught Spanish to many adoring students for 27 years until her retirement in 1998. After her teaching career, Claire continued to tutor, spend time with her family, tended to her garden, traveled, and enjoyed the arts in NYC. Holidays were spent in New England and the winter months in Marco Island, FL with Fernando. Claire loved her church, Mount Carmel, and attended daily Mass most of her life. Predeceased by her husband Fernando H. Gomez, her parents Josephine and Biagio Olivito, and 7 sisters and brothers, Mary, Angela, Jean, Ginny, Frank, Joe and Florina. Claire is survived by her siblings Bill (Severina), Tony (Lorraine), Belinda (Len), Benny (Jill), Sammy (Sarah) and Phyliss (Joe). She is also survived by her children Steven, Christine (John) Michael (Valerie) and Grandchildren, Michael Battaglia (Kyra), Caitlin Jane Russell (Rod), Christopher Battaglia, Dane Gomez, Dylan Gomez, Isabella Gomez and great grandson Jaxon Russell. Claire touched many lives, always remembering a face, a name and one's personal story. Claire lit up a room and was known for her ready smile. She was creative, talented, and a generous fun loving spirit. Blessed with a full and rich life, a loving family, wonderful friends, colleagues and treasured neighbors, Claire was a gift and will be held in our hearts and remembered forever. Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Services to celebrate and honor Claire O. Gomez will be held July 7, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Donations in Claire Gomez's name can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Published in Town News & The Ridgewood News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 9, 2020.