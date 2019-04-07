Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Congregation B'na Israel Ahavah Joseph Cemetery
444 Midland Ave.
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Scheiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Scheiner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claire Scheiner Obituary
Claire Scheiner

Fair Lawn - Claire Scheiner, 91, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Claire was born on March 7, 1928 in Paterson, NJ where she lived throughout her childhood. After attending Kennedy High School she studied fashion design at Traphagen School of Design, and worked as a designer for a sportwear company in NYC. Claire had an adventurous spirit and in her mid-20s took to the road with her best friend Elaine Cohen and drove around the country visiting almost every state.

On one of her frequent trips to the Catskills Claire met Sol Scheiner and got married six months later. They spent 51 years together until his passing in 2008. Claire was kind, helpful, empathetic and loving. She volunteered throughout her life at various organizations. She was always very active and social and continued her love for art and design by attending the theatre, opera, sewing and ceramics. She passed many of her passions on to her children and grandchildren. Claire will be especially missed by her daughters Lynn Weltler and Ann Mccarron; their husbands Todd Weltler and Jim Mccarron; grandchildren JJ Welter and his wife Stephanie Weltler, Zach

Weltler and his girlfriend Cheryl Luscombe, James, Ciara and Julia Mccarron and great grandson

Grayson Weltler. The graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at ll:30am at Congregation B'na Israel Ahavah Joseph Cemetery, 444 Midland Ave., Saddle Brook.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the are greatly appreciated.

Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel,Fair Lawn,NJ
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now