|
|
Claire Scheiner
Fair Lawn - Claire Scheiner, 91, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Claire was born on March 7, 1928 in Paterson, NJ where she lived throughout her childhood. After attending Kennedy High School she studied fashion design at Traphagen School of Design, and worked as a designer for a sportwear company in NYC. Claire had an adventurous spirit and in her mid-20s took to the road with her best friend Elaine Cohen and drove around the country visiting almost every state.
On one of her frequent trips to the Catskills Claire met Sol Scheiner and got married six months later. They spent 51 years together until his passing in 2008. Claire was kind, helpful, empathetic and loving. She volunteered throughout her life at various organizations. She was always very active and social and continued her love for art and design by attending the theatre, opera, sewing and ceramics. She passed many of her passions on to her children and grandchildren. Claire will be especially missed by her daughters Lynn Weltler and Ann Mccarron; their husbands Todd Weltler and Jim Mccarron; grandchildren JJ Welter and his wife Stephanie Weltler, Zach
Weltler and his girlfriend Cheryl Luscombe, James, Ciara and Julia Mccarron and great grandson
Grayson Weltler. The graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at ll:30am at Congregation B'na Israel Ahavah Joseph Cemetery, 444 Midland Ave., Saddle Brook.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel,Fair Lawn,NJ