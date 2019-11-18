|
|
Claire T. Kirnan
Ridgewood NJ - Claire Theresa Flaherty Kirnan, 91, a long-time resident of Ridgewood NJ, passed away peacefully on November 17 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Grammar School and St. Brendan's High School. Claire married John (Jack) Kirnan on April 17, 1948 and moved to Ridgewood, NJ in 1951 where they provided a loving home for their family over the next 37 years before moving to Hohokus, NJ where they lived for another 10 years. Claire spent the last 7 years of her life at The Allendale Community for Senior Living receiving the most loving and compassionate care from a wonderful group of care workers whom she deeply loved.
A devoted wife and mother, Claire and her family became very involved in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish where she served in a leadership capacity for many years with the Catholic Daughters of America. Claire was a pioneer among women of her generation, balancing the demands of raising a family while working for a number of local organizations including the Valley Hospital as its Director of Admissions, Ridgewood Radiology Associates, Nassau Interiors, the Ridgewood Savings and Loan Association (now Blue Foundry Bank), and the HoHoKus Library. A voracious reader and avid bridge player, Claire will always be remembered for her deep faith and involvement in Catholic Daughters, her unconditional love for family and friends, her energy and zest for life, and for her many creative talents including sewing, quilting, needlepoint, interior design, and home improvement projects.
Dear wife of the late John (Jack) Kirnan for over 63 years. Beloved mother of Cathleen Toomey and her husband John of Ramsey, NJ; Mary Claire Eisenhardt and her late husband Christopher of Midland Park, NJ; Matthew Kirnan and his wife Maggy of Caldwell, NJ; Jack Kirnan and his wife Jean of Spring Lake, NJ; and, Dennis Kirnan who predeceased her in 1972. Loving grandmother of Megan Toomey Lynch; Christopher, Timothy, Molly (McKillip), and Maggie Eisenhardt; Andrew, Kimberley, and Caroline Kirnan; Tarah (Howard), Katelyn, and Patrick Kirnan; and, great grandmother of Grace and Anna Lynch, Aurora Howard, Charlotte McKillip, and Caleb Eisenhardt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 21, 10:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, One Passaic Street Ridgewood, NJ. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road Paramus, NJ. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20 from 4-8pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue Ridgewood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of the Little Flower https://www.littleflower.org/