Woodland Park - Clara Carfagno "Nama" (nee Marano), of Woodland Park, passed away in her home on July 2nd, 2019 just 9 days shy of her 90th birthday. Clara was born in Montella, Italy to the late Rocco and Grazia (DeStefano) Marano. Before retiring, Clara worked as a seamstress for many years in Paterson. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Fulvio in 1997, her son Generoso in 2007 and several siblings. Nama was the cherished mother of George and his wife Donna and adored grandmother of Danielle Natusch and her husband Scott, Christopher Carfagno and his wife Ashley, and Frank, Alanna, Dominic and Michael Carfagno. She was the great grandmother of Damon, Devin, Grayson, Brooks, Capri, Lilyana, Bradley and Ava. and is also survived by her sister Rafaelina Matarazzo and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 9:30am at St. Gerard Majella Church, 301 West Broadway in Paterson. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com