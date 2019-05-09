|
Clara Helen Stoll
River Edge - Clara Helen Stoll, longtime resident of River Edge, passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 104. Predeceased by her husband John T. Stoll. Loving mother of Lynn and Ed Lanni. Adored grandmother of Kim and Alex Shirk, Melissa and Dennis Agerup, Renne and Craig Froonjian; and great-grandmother to Dylan, Matthew, Samantha, Dennis, Max, Brooke, Alexa, and Jenna. Cherished Aunt of Sandy Logan and Henry Kiel.
A former member of the River Edge Women's Club, where she served as President. A member of the River Edge Golf Club, a Girl Scout leader, and a proud parishioner of the First Congregational Church of River Edge. Clara loved life, traveling, baking; even going on to publish her own cookbook. She loved her Canasta girls and the Heins boys.
She was greeted in heaven by her three best friends, Irene, Lee, and Jeanne.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Friday, May 10th from 4-8PM. On Saturday, May 11th, there will be a graveside service at 11AM at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Clara to the River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Corp .P.O. Box 44 River Edge, NJ 07661 or to The Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 70 Main Street, Emerson, NJ 07630.