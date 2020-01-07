|
|
Clara Ilona Pady
Highland Lakes - Clara Ilona Pady, 85, of Highland Lakes, died suddenly on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Clara (née Bekevari) was born in 1934 in Várpalota, Hungary and came to the United States in 1956. She lived in Garfield for nearly 40 years before moving to Highland Lakes 16 years ago. She worked as a Medical Assistant in NYC until her retirement at 65. Beloved Mother to Clara and Susan. Cherished grandmother to Melissa. Adored great-grandson, Dexter. Clara will be remembered as a strong-willed and caring person who made everyone feel at ease.
She is survived by daughters Clara Fuchs of Highland Lakes and Susan Pady of West Milford; her sister Zsuzsa Dioszegi of Budapest, Hungary; her grand-daughter Melissa Ruffilo and her husband Nick, and great-grandson Dexter of Fair Lawn. She was predeceased by her sister Gyöngyike, husband John, and her son-in-law Alois Fuchs.
Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Friday, Jan.10, 2020 from 4-8 PM. A funeral mass will be offered at 11 AM on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Stephen's RC Hungarian Church, 223 Third St., Passaic, NJ. Repass immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or