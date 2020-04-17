|
Clara Ramia
Woodlnd Park - Ramia, Clara (nee Lota), age 97 of Woodland Park at rest in Wayne on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Ramia (1999). Loving mother of Roseann Tambone of Woodland Park, and the late Lanette Ramia (2007). Adoring grandmother of Louis Tambone of Woodland Park and Mark Tambone of Wayne. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for 60 years, before moving to Woodland Park. She was a Telephone Operator for the Paterson Police Department, Paterson, for 19 years before retiring in 1991. Mrs. Ramia was a member of the Totowa Seniors and the Woodland Park Seniors. She was also a parishioner of St. Bonaventure's Church, Paterson. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bonaventure's Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson, NJ 07501, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemo rial.com.