1/
Clara S. May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara S. May

Hackensack - Clara S. May age 85, of Hackensack, formerly of River Edge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur R. May. Devoted mother of Jodi Lehner and her husband Richard, Mark May and his wife Beth, and Ronald May and his wife Ann. Cherished grandmother of Bradley and Benjamin May. Clara and her husband were founding members of Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge. Clara was a member of the temple's Sisterhood and was an active fundraiser for the temple. A graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Clara S. May can be made The Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beth El Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved