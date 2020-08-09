Clara S. May
Hackensack - Clara S. May age 85, of Hackensack, formerly of River Edge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur R. May. Devoted mother of Jodi Lehner and her husband Richard, Mark May and his wife Beth, and Ronald May and his wife Ann. Cherished grandmother of Bradley and Benjamin May. Clara and her husband were founding members of Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge. Clara was a member of the temple's Sisterhood and was an active fundraiser for the temple. A graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Clara S. May can be made The Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.