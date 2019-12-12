Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Michael Villa
399 Hudson Terrace
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Michael Villa
399 Hudson Terrace
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Sister Clara Schroeder Csjp Obituary
Sister Clara Schroeder, CSJP

Englewood Cliffs - Sister Clara Schroeder, CSJP, 83, died peacefully at St. Michael Villa on December 11, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1936 in Hopewell, New Jersey, and adopted and raised by the late Alfons and Clara (nee Holdt) Schroeder.

Sister Clara entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace at St. Michael Novitiate, on September 12, 1957 and pronounced Final Vows there on August 22, 1965.

Sister taught at various Catholic Schools in Bergen County. In 1990, she got her Masters Degree in Gerontology and worked with the elderly in various ministries ranging from coordinating congregate meal services in a senior residence as office manager. She also ministered to the elderly at Visitation Parish in Brick NJ until she retired in 2008. Sister Clara then volunteered at St. Dominic in Brick as a Eucharistic Minister and Spiritual Director serving the elderly and homebound. Earlier this year, she moved to St. Michael Villa where she spent her remaining days living in community with the Sisters and her beloved cat, Sophia.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th, from 4PM - 6PM in St. Michael Villa, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ with the Wake Service at 6PM. Liturgy of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, December 14th at 9:30 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Shalom Center, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2806.

Arrangements made by Angelo G. Mania Funeral Directors.

Please visit calhounmania.com
