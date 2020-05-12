Clare Rovetto
Clare Rovetto

Rovetto, Clare, (nee Coughlin), 90, born in Union City, and formerly of Palisades Park where she raised her family, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Before retiring, Clare worked as a switchboard operator and Executive Assistant. She was a parishioner of R.C. St. Michael's Church of Palisades Park, NJ.

Cherished wife of the late Joseph Rovetto. Loving mother of six girls, Patricia, Diane, Janet, Marie, Dolores and Elaine. Treasured grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear sister survived by her brother George Coughlin and sister Sr. Joan Coughlin.

All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
