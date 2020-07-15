Clarence C. Hackney



Montclair -



Clarence Cody Hackney Jr., 91, of Montclair died on Friday, July 10th 2020 after a short illness at his home. Funeral Services were held at Caggiano Memorial Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Clarence was employed at General Electric and retired from Rowe International in 1992. Clarence was a longtime member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses on Orange Road in Montclair. Clarence was predeceased by his parents, Clarence C. Hackney Sr. and Martha Bertha Hackney. His deceased sister Margaret Eleanor Granger and his youngest daughter Mary Elinor (Candy) and three son-in-law's. He was survived by his wife Barbara, his daughters Deborah Cook and Christine Delaney, a nephew Norman S. Granger Jr. five grandchildren Nichole, Monique, Dawn, Darlene and Michael II, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.









