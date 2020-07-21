Clarence J. Sikorski
Woodland Park - Clarence J. Sikorski, 94, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Born in Thorp, Wisconsin, Mr. Sikorski came to New Jersey in 1953, settling first in Fair Lawn before moving to West Paterson (now known as Woodland Park) in 1957 where he has resided ever since. He worked as a civil engineer in both the private and public sectors, finishing his career with Frank H. Lehr Associates of East Rutherford and retiring in 1991. He earned a BS in 1953 from the University of Illinois, followed by an MS in 1960 from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Mr. Sikorski was a 60+ year parishioner of St. Bonaventure RC Church, Paterson, active with the Holy Name Society, Boy Scout Troop 39, blood drive organizer, international night sponsor, and lector at Sunday Mass. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Rosalie T. Jorasz, in 2002; by his daughter, Ann Loretta Craffen in 1991; and by 14 siblings. Survivors include his two sons, Charles F. Sikorski and his wife, Lucy, of Ewing Township, NJ, and Lawrence H. Sikorski of Sacramento, CA, as well as his two grandchildren, Teresa and Joseph Sikorski. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. A Funeral Mass will be 10:15 am Saturday at St. Bonaventure RC Church, 174 Ramsey St. @ Danforth Ave., Paterson. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210-9948. Due to current restrictions on allowable attendees (50) inside the funeral home at one time, in addition to wearing a mask or face covering, it is requested that those attending the services be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Visit bizubparker.com
