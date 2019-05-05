|
Clarence L. Clay
Hackensack - Clarence L. Clay (Bosco) of Hackensack on April 28, 2019. Loving father of Roxanne Mercer (Earl), Courtney Cherilus (BJ), and Craig Clay (Stacey). Brother of Esther Clay, Catherine Terry, Vivian Barnes, and Beatrice Hunt. Also survived by fifteen grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his wife Cora M. Clay, his children Deborah, Clarence L. Jr., and Marsha. Funeral Services Tuesday May 7, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Viewing 10-11 am Tuesday at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.