Little Ferry - Clarice Blandano (nee Ferretti), of Little Ferry, formerly of Hoboken, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Born in the town of Oria in the region of Brindisi, Italy, she married an American soldier and returned with him to settle down and start a family in the USA. Clarice was the loving wife of Vincent James Blandano who passed in 2001. She was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception Prayer Group of Hackensack and parishioner of the St. Margaret of Cortona Parish of Little Ferry and St. Frances RC in Hoboken. Beloved daughter of the late Anna (nee Marsella) and Pietro Nicola Ferretti. Cherished mother of Anna Pucciarelli and her husband Pasquale, Olimpia Sarra and her husband Anthony, and Dolores Sarra and her husband Antonio. Adoring grandmother of Rosario, Vincent, Clarice, Josephine, Anthony, Theresa, Daniella, Antonella, and Katrina. She also leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews both in the USA and Italy. Clarice is predeceased by her brothers and sisters and her Niece, Maria Marcigliano. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington is private. Donations in Clarice's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Vorheesingwersen.com