Claudia Ann Folsom
Wanaque - Folsom, Claudia Ann (Arnoldi) age 68 of Wanaque passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019. She worked for thirty five years for Doctors; Bluestein, Zimmerman, Cooperman and Leichter, P.A. and the last nine years for Pediatricare Associates. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Pompton Lakes. Claudia loved spending time with family, baking cookies and reading books to Luke and Robbie. She also enjoyed getting together with dear friends for dinners, traveling or just being together. Beloved wife of forty five years of marriage with Barry, loving mother of son Adam and daughter Julie and her husband Matthew Sinke. Adoring Gram to Luke and Robbie Sinke. She is also survived by sister's Amy and husband Richard Moon, Sharon and husband James Kershaw and Francine and husband James Sollers. Brother's Mark and his wife Betsy, Bill and his wife Diane and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Thursday 8:30am for a 9:30am mass at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visiting on Wednesday from 4-8pm.