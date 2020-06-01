Claudia Ann Kerr
Rutherford - Claudia Ann Kerr, (nee Pietrowicz), 70 passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home in Rutherford, NJ.
Born and raised in Kearny, NJ, Mrs. Kerr has lived in Rutherford since 1976.
She graduated from Kearny High School and later earned her B.S. in History from Caldwell University in Caldwell, NJ.
Claudia worked in the accounting office at Essex Fells Country Club in West Orange, NJ for many years before her retirement last year.
She was an avid gardener and loved to watch "her" birds at the feeders from the back yard deck.
Mrs. Kerr is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Kerr, one sister, Susan Szymanik, and one sister-in-law, Audrey Myers. She also leaves behind her nieces, Heather Rokosny and her husband, Charlie and their children, Kristian and Madison, Marni Mcdermott, Dorni Ray and her husband, Tom and their children Lilly and Jack, and Mandi Quinn and her husband, Nolan and their children, John and Caitlin.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Thiele-Reid Family Funeral home, Kearny, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.
Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Claudia's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.