Claudia Ann Kerr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia Ann Kerr

Rutherford - Claudia Ann Kerr, (nee Pietrowicz), 70 passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home in Rutherford, NJ.

Born and raised in Kearny, NJ, Mrs. Kerr has lived in Rutherford since 1976.

She graduated from Kearny High School and later earned her B.S. in History from Caldwell University in Caldwell, NJ.

Claudia worked in the accounting office at Essex Fells Country Club in West Orange, NJ for many years before her retirement last year.

She was an avid gardener and loved to watch "her" birds at the feeders from the back yard deck.

Mrs. Kerr is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Kerr, one sister, Susan Szymanik, and one sister-in-law, Audrey Myers. She also leaves behind her nieces, Heather Rokosny and her husband, Charlie and their children, Kristian and Madison, Marni Mcdermott, Dorni Ray and her husband, Tom and their children Lilly and Jack, and Mandi Quinn and her husband, Nolan and their children, John and Caitlin.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Thiele-Reid Family Funeral home, Kearny, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Claudia's name would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
585 Belgrove Drive
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-3344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved