Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Claudia Bergeron Obituary
Claudia Bergeron

Jacksonville, FL - Claudia Hollweg Bergeron passed away on February 22, 2019. Claudia was a beautiful soul

and the Big Sister in our Hollweg family. After leaving her home town of Belleville, NJ, Claudia chased her dream of becoming a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines. Claudia spent many years living in Kansas City, Missouri. She also had homes in Colorado and Arizona. She developed a mid-western twang, but never lost her "Jersey" when she'd come home! Claudia loved her family and was the video taking sister for all of our children.

Clearing the way for her were her mother, Catherine Hollweg, and father, Edward Hollweg Jr. Those who will miss her until we meet again are sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Mick Hatfield, Laurie and Elliot Salzman and Elaine and Rich Torre. In addition her nieces, Katie Hatfield and Meredith Torre, along with her nephews, Edward and Thomas Salzman, will forever call her Auntie Claudia.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00p.m. noon, Sunday, March 3, at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third St. S., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. There will be a memorial in New Jersey for family and friends, time and date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org in the name of Claudia Bergeron. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
