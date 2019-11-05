|
Claudia Lorie Kwai
Claudia Lorie Kwai, originally Claudia Leila Riva Sudarsky, was born on May 22, 1954 in New York City to parents Sonja Luria and Igor Sudarsky, both survivors of the Holocaust. Claudia attended P.S. 41 and spent her days with her younger sister Diana helping her parents with their popular delicatessen Art Foods Deli (near the northwest corner of Sixth Ave. and W. 10th St.). She later received her nursing degree from the College of Staten Island and eventually obtained a bachelor's and master's degree in Consciousness Studies from JFK University.
Claudia worked as a nurse throughout New York City, and her most life-changing job was at Mount Sinai Hospital where she met the love of her life, Doctor Andrew Hon-Hing Kwai in 1982. After just a few months, they married and spent several happy years together in New York City before they were blessed with their daughter, Kim Lin Kwai. Claudia would soon call many cities home, most notably Walnut Creek, Monterey, New York City once more and Tel Aviv, Israel.
In what could be described as the happiest decade of her life, she bought the house of her dreams in Moraga, California, where she spent her time rekindling and strengthening her love with Andrew. She would see Kim graduate from medical school and become a doctor, finish her residency and fellowship programs -- all accomplishments that brought her immeasurable pride. Claudia and Andrew travelled the world together, seeing Hong Kong, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, and many other countries. They one day planned to retire to their favorite destination, Vienna, Austria.
Sadly, Claudia would be taken from her loved ones far too soon. Given only several months to live, Claudia fought and battled cancer for almost two years. In her last month, she was surrounded by loved ones and old friends until she passed away at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City, New York on November 3rd, 2019. Her spirit is kept alive by her husband Andrew, daughter Kim, sister Diana, and soul sister Kerry, as well as everyone who was lucky enough to have met her.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday November 7th at 11am at Louis Suburban Jewish Chapels 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Donations in her name can be made to Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek, California or the ASPCA.