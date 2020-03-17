|
Clayborne B. Garner
Clayborne B. Garner was the youngest of five children and the only son born to Joshua Joseph Garner and Pearl Emma (Calloway) Garner. Affectionately known as Clay, he was born and reared in Englewood, NJ.
He attended Lincoln School from kindergarten to the 9th grade. Being a young man of spirit and independence, circumstances were such that Clay's parents made the decision for him to complete his high school education at the Manual Training and Industrial School for Colored Youth (also known as Bordentown) in Bordentown, NJ. Clay left Bordentown for the US Navy in 1951. Remember…he was spirited!
After Clay enlisted in the Navy, he served aboard the U.S.S. Cotton (DD 669) during the Korean War. Clay was a Boiler Attendant First Class, part of the Forward Fire Room gang.
Clay recalled, after basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, the crew boarded the U.S.S. Cotton in Charleston, South Carolina. Clay traveled the world during his service with the Navy. He saw the pyramids in Egypt; spent Christmas in Greece and New Year's Eve on the French Riviera. He sailed the Suez Canal and the Straights of Melaka.
After an honorable discharge in 1955, Clay returned to the Englewood home of his parents. After a few weeks home…relaxing, his father said to him, "Don't you think it's time you got a job?" It wasn't a question. The next day, Clay accompanied his father to the Ford Motor Company in Edgewater, NJ. Joshua introduced him to the general foreman. After a brief interview with the foreman, Clay was told, "You start Monday."
He began his employment with Ford in Edgewater, NJ and transferred to the Mahwah plant when the Edgewater plant closed. When the last car rolled off the Mahwah plant assembly line on June 20, 1980, Clay was given the option to complete his tenure at a choice of plants. He chose the Ford plant in Hazelwood, Missouri. Clay retired form there in 1985 after 30 years of employment.
Clay also enjoyed part-time employment at Teaneck Liquors and later at W.E. Beverages. He was a valued employee and friend. Until recently, Clay continued to visit W.E. Beverages for companionship and to play the lottery.
Also in the 1950's Clay met Carolyn McNair. They were introduced by Clay's niece, Valda McCoy. Little Valda told Carolyn that she should meet her Uncle Clay and the rest is history. Clay and Carol eloped to Maryland in 1959 (there's that sprit again!) From this union two daughters were born - Cheryl Jean and Cara Deirdre. The couple divorced in 1968 but remarried in 1986 (spirit!). After 11 years of marriage, Clay became a widower in 1997.
Clay was an avid reader and enjoyed WWE wrestling. He also enjoyed the simple act of running errands to keep busy. He was a life member of the American Legion Henry Douglas Post 58 in Englewood, NJ.
Clay passed away on March 12, 2020 after a long illness. Clay leaves to morn two daughters, Cheryl Garner Hunt and Cara Brown (Raeford). Four grandsons, Malcolm Hunt, Joshua Hunt, James Wilson and Nicholas Wilson. A sister, Ruby Dixon (James), his caretaker, Andrea "Sissy" Wright, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day... unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."