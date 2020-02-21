Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
395 Delano Place
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Clelia Lovato Mattessich Obituary
Clelia Lovato Mattessich

Wall Twp - Clelia Lovato Mattessich, age 93, of Wall Township died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Care One at Wall, Long Term Care Center. Born in Hoboken, Clelia later lived with her beloved husband Matteo in Fairview, where she raised her family, before moving to Holiday City Berkeley, N.J. in 1995.

Clelia met her husband, Matteo, in 1946 at The Italian Cooperative Hall and later married at Our Lady of Grace Church in Fairview, NJ. They shared a love of dancing, going on cruises, travelling together, and spending time with family and friends. Prior to her retirement in Berkeley, Clelia was employed as a Seamstress Manager at Tedima Knitting Mills, Fairview, NJ for 20 years. While in Berkeley, Clelia enjoyed working in the bakery at Pathmark.

In her retirement, Clelia was actively involved in her community. She enjoyed her time at the clubhouse, where she socialized with neighbors and community members. She played Bocce, loved dancing, and looked forward to her daily morning "mall walking" with Matteo. Her love and passion for life were evident in everything she did. However, her proudest achievements were her children and grandchildren.

Clelia was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Matteo. Surviving are her 3 children, Richard of Austin TX, Dennis of Belle Meade, and Eileen Portelli and her husband John of Wall; as well as her 8 grandchildren, Tiffany, Nicolette, Tessa, Christopher, and Eric Mattessich and Brett, Gabriella and Veronica Portelli; and her siblings, Aurora Scrivanich Petro and Frank Lovato.

A private cremation was entrusted to Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church in Fairview, NJ located at 395 Delano Place on February 29, 2020 at 1:00PM.
