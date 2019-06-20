Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
395 Delano Place
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Clem Scalo

Fairview - SCALO, Clem, 98, of Fairview, NJ died on June 14, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Scalo. Beloved father of Christina Pinkler and Joseph Scalo. Father-in-law of Alan Pinkler and Jeana Scalo. Predeceased by his three brothers Andrew A. Scallo, Philip Scala, and Anthony Scala, and by his six sisters Millie Guiliano, Mary Negris, Felecia Scala, Anna Malillo, Jean Scala, and Lucy Scala. Also predeceased by his sister-in law, Louise Zucchino and his brothers-in-law, Peter Zucchino, and Louis Zucchino. Survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Zucchino. Cherished grandfather of Alison Bryant and her husband Jesse, Adrienne Scalo, Joel Pinkler, Todd Pinkler and his wife Erica, Andrea Scalo, Mark Scalo, and Jill Scalo. Dear great-grandfather of Reese Scalo and Miles Bryant. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 395 Delano Place, Fairview. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 500 Fairview Avenue, Fairview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society. For directions or to send condolences, go to blackleyfh.com.
