|
|
Clement Ceglarski
Passaic - Clement Ceglarski, 91, of Passaic, passed away on March 16, 2019. Born in Mocanaqua, PA, he lived in Clifton for 33 years before moving to Passaic in 1980. An Army Veteran of the Korean War, Clem was a foreman for 13 years in the Shipping Room at Givaudan in Clifton, where he worked for 28 years, retiring in 1989, and was a member of the Givaudan Retirees. An active parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Clem served as an Usher for many years, was a member of the Holy Name Society, the Golden Circle, and volunteered with Loaves and Fishes. Clem was a member of the Alhambra Aurora Caravan #55, Clifton Moose Lodge #657, Regina Mundi Knights of Columbus Council #3969, Clifton, the 4th Degree Msgr. Stein Assembly, and the Deriter Club. Clem was active with the Athenia Veterans Post, Clifton, Quentin-Roosevelt American Legion Post #8, Clifton, and VFW Post #6434, Mocanaqua, PA.
Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Buydos) who passed away in 1976, and the late Mary (Lubas) who passed away in 2018. Devoted father of Paula Kos and her husband Richard of Clifton, Walter and his wife Deborah of Oak Ridge. Dear step father of Joyce TermIna and Gail Kampff, both of Passaic. Loving grandfather of Christina, Joshua, Melissa, Allison, Michele, John, Joseph and Joyce. Cherished great grandfather of Felix, Thiago, Gabriel, Jeremy, Thomas, Kaylie and Emmett. Dear brother of Rose Marie Stempowski and her husband Richard of Plymouth, PA, and the late Joseph and Stanley.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com