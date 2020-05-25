Clement Wey Jr.
1959 - 2020
Lyndhurst - Wey Jr., Clement Eugene (Mickey), 63, born February 12,1959 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Hoboken. He died unexpectedly on May 22, 2020. He graduated from Lyndhurst High School. Mickey was a gentleman. Everyone who knew him loved him. He was a member of Lyndhurst Handicapped Workshop and a member of REC, Inc (Recognition of Exceptional Citizens, Inc). Beloved son of Rosemary (Hohl) Wey and the late Clement E. Wey Sr. Nephew of the late Joseph Hohl Jr. Survived by his loving sisters, Marilyn Cestari of Jupiter, Florida and Patti (Philip) Burke of Tequesta, Florida. Beloved uncle of Evan Cestari of Portland, Oregon, Steven (Allison) Cestari of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Eric Burke of Stuart, Florida. Remembered affectionately by his grand nieces Penelope (Poppy), Josephine (Josie), and Ophelia (Phee). He was loved by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all and will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, Mickey had requested donations to a scholarship fund for his grand nieces. Services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, Lyndhurst. Send condolences to www.stellatofuneralhomes.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
