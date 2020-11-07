1/1
Clifford Gold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Gold

Clifford Gold was born on February 11th, 1929 to Betty and Hyman Gold. He was raised in Brooklyn, NY, along with his brother, Edmund. He graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering (CCNY), and an M.S. in Civil Engineering in 1956 (NYU). Clifford, P.E., BCEE, operated his firm, C.G. Engineers, successfully for over 30 years. During his last years of life he became involved with the CCNY student engineers and with Engineers Without Borders (CCNY and professionally). He also initiated a multitude of creative activities at his residence in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was married to Marna Gold for 67 years. Surviving family include his four children, his brother Eddie, and many beloved friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved