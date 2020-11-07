Clifford Gold



Clifford Gold was born on February 11th, 1929 to Betty and Hyman Gold. He was raised in Brooklyn, NY, along with his brother, Edmund. He graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering (CCNY), and an M.S. in Civil Engineering in 1956 (NYU). Clifford, P.E., BCEE, operated his firm, C.G. Engineers, successfully for over 30 years. During his last years of life he became involved with the CCNY student engineers and with Engineers Without Borders (CCNY and professionally). He also initiated a multitude of creative activities at his residence in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was married to Marna Gold for 67 years. Surviving family include his four children, his brother Eddie, and many beloved friends.









