Clifford L. Allen
1948 - 2020
Clifford L. Allen

Clifford L. Allen, 1948 to 2020. U.S. Navy Vet., survived by brothers Bruce of Lodi NJ, Paul of Waxhaw NC and sister Judy of St. Petersburg FL. Clifford is also survived by nieces Lynn, Dawn, and Jamie and nephew Russell. Rest in Peace brother.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
