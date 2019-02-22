Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church
Park Ridge,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton J. Miller

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Clinton J. Miller Obituary
Clinton J. Miller

Montvale - Clinton J. Miller "C. J." of Montvale, NJ passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was 40 years old. Beloved son of Clinton B. and Mary J. Miller, loving brother of Ryan and his wife Veronica. Cherished uncle of Mikayla and Braydin Miller. Dear nephew of Craig and Judy Miller, Rosemary and Walter Gaibler, Patty and Bruce Abma. Cousin of Craig Miller, Keith Miller and wife Tari, Leanne Wagner and husband Keith, Cheryl Snyder, Doreen Johnson, Veronica Abma, Brett Abma, Nickolas Abma and wife Tiffany and their daughter Jo Beth. Also survived by many loving relatives, friends and his devoted companion his dog "Tucker". Predeceased by his grandparents Clinton and Grace Miller, John and Joan Hamilton. C.J. had worked for Thyssen Krupp Elevator Co. and was a member of the Montvale Volunteer Fire Department. C.J. was a participant in the N J. Sharing Network. Visitation 2 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com. Funeral Mass 10 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of C. J. to Tri-Boro Ambulance Corps, P. O. Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ 07656
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now