Clinton J. Miller
Montvale - Clinton J. Miller "C. J." of Montvale, NJ passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was 40 years old. Beloved son of Clinton B. and Mary J. Miller, loving brother of Ryan and his wife Veronica. Cherished uncle of Mikayla and Braydin Miller. Dear nephew of Craig and Judy Miller, Rosemary and Walter Gaibler, Patty and Bruce Abma. Cousin of Craig Miller, Keith Miller and wife Tari, Leanne Wagner and husband Keith, Cheryl Snyder, Doreen Johnson, Veronica Abma, Brett Abma, Nickolas Abma and wife Tiffany and their daughter Jo Beth. Also survived by many loving relatives, friends and his devoted companion his dog "Tucker". Predeceased by his grandparents Clinton and Grace Miller, John and Joan Hamilton. C.J. had worked for Thyssen Krupp Elevator Co. and was a member of the Montvale Volunteer Fire Department. C.J. was a participant in the N J. Sharing Network. Visitation 2 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com. Funeral Mass 10 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of C. J. to Tri-Boro Ambulance Corps, P. O. Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ 07656