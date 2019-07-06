|
|
Coach Walter "Billy" Munk, Jr.
Clifton - with humble acceptance of Gods will Walter Munk Jr. was promoted to Glory on 6/23/19 Visiting Sunday 2-7pm and Monday 9am Services 10:00 at Christian Fellowship Church 359 Van Houten St. Paterson beloved husband of Tanya Allen-Munk, son of Johnnie Mae and the late Walter Munk Sr. brother of Linda Felder, Sheila Wesby, Emma Winston, Roxanne McAllister, Greg and Sherri Munk. predeceased by in laws Rev.Ivey and Martha Allen also survived by sisters and brothers in law many relatives students and friends, burial Fairlawn Cemetery Arrangements by madonnafuneralhome.com