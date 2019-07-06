Services
Madonna Multinational Home for Funerals
109 Howe Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 777-6011
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christian Fellowship Church
359 Van Houten St.
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Christian Fellowship Church
359 Van Houten St.
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Fellowship Church
359 Van Houten St.
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coach Munk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coach Walter "Billy" Munk Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coach Walter "Billy" Munk, Jr.

Clifton - with humble acceptance of Gods will Walter Munk Jr. was promoted to Glory on 6/23/19 Visiting Sunday 2-7pm and Monday 9am Services 10:00 at Christian Fellowship Church 359 Van Houten St. Paterson beloved husband of Tanya Allen-Munk, son of Johnnie Mae and the late Walter Munk Sr. brother of Linda Felder, Sheila Wesby, Emma Winston, Roxanne McAllister, Greg and Sherri Munk. predeceased by in laws Rev.Ivey and Martha Allen also survived by sisters and brothers in law many relatives students and friends, burial Fairlawn Cemetery Arrangements by madonnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now