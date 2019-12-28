|
Col. Madeline C. Chavis
Col. Madeline C. Chavis nee Gimenez died on December 26th, 2019. Born in Haskell and a graduate of Butler HS class of 49. Survived by her beloved sister Jean Vander Ploeg and sister in law, Janet Gimenez, previously deceased are siblings Vincent Gimenez and Antionette DeDeyn. Aunt of seven nieces and nephews and their families. Visiting hours will be held at the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave. Haskell, NJ on Monday December 30th 10-11:45 followed by a funeral mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 12 PM also in Haskell. Burial will be private at Arlington National Cemetery.
Madeline enlisted in the USAF in 1951. She completed basic training at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX and tech training at Lowery AFB, Denver, CO. Then assigned to Data Service Center in the Pentagon. She returned to Lackland AFB as a staff sergeant and entered Officer Candidate School. Commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in Sep 53 and after attending Air Transportation School she was assigned to Wheelus Fld, Tripoli, Libya. Further overseas duty stations included Camp Lindsey, Wiesbaden Germany and Chateauroux Air Base, France. Madeline was transferred into the Ready Reserve Program and recalled to active duty in 1973. She retired from the USAFRes in Feb 1985.