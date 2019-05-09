|
|
Colette M. Regan (nee Wilkins)
Toms River, formerly of Oradell - 87, passed away Sunday May 5th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Janet (Greg) Livingston; Timothy (Ivy) Regan; Kelly (Greg) Mallet; and Terrence (Judy) Regan. Loving grandmother of David Mallet; Katie (Erik) Olsen; Jack Livingston; Dean Livingston; Jacqueline Regan; Jocelyn Regan. Cherished great-grandmother of Pearl Olsen. Dear sister of Janet Weyant and sister-in-law Elaine Wilkins. Colette was predeceased by her son Thomas Regan III and her daughter Susan Woods. Colette's greatest joy in life was to spend time with her family and friends. Visitation Friday from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10am, Sacred Heart Church, 102 Park. St., Haworth, ALL TO MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For more information and to view Colette's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com