- - Colin Knep passed away on January 29th, 2019, at the age of 51. He was a talented and prolific painter and brought his passions for exploration and expression alive through his art for over twenty-five years. He was also a psychologist and healer, an avid practitioner of yoga, and an advocate for justice and good will. He is survived by his partner Paula, his father Stanley, his brother Michael and partner Tim, and his brother Brian and wife Natalie. His mother Barbara (nee Aderem) passed away in 2012. His memory will continue to be an inspiration for those who knew and loved him.
