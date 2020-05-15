Colleen Ann Blackmore



Palisades Park - Colleen Ann Blackmore of Palisades Park, NJ entered into eternal rest in her sleep on May 14, 2020 at the age of 62. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna. She is survived by her father John, and brother John Jr. and his wife Elizabeth. Loving aunt to Ryan and Lauren. Cherished great-aunt to Cole. Colleen loved animals especially cats.



Colleen lived in Palisades Park for 62 years and was very active in the community. She was not shy about speaking her mind and sent many of her opinions to different newspapers.



Funeral arrangements are being held by Blackley Funeral Home in Ridgefield, NJ. Due to the present circumstances, there will be no viewing and cremation will be private. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family for Colleen at a later date.









