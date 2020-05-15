Colleen Ann Blackmore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen Ann Blackmore

Palisades Park - Colleen Ann Blackmore of Palisades Park, NJ entered into eternal rest in her sleep on May 14, 2020 at the age of 62. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna. She is survived by her father John, and brother John Jr. and his wife Elizabeth. Loving aunt to Ryan and Lauren. Cherished great-aunt to Cole. Colleen loved animals especially cats.

Colleen lived in Palisades Park for 62 years and was very active in the community. She was not shy about speaking her mind and sent many of her opinions to different newspapers.

Funeral arrangements are being held by Blackley Funeral Home in Ridgefield, NJ. Due to the present circumstances, there will be no viewing and cremation will be private. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family for Colleen at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved