Colleen H. Santomauro
Myrtle Beach, SC - Colleen H. Santomauro 58, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Washington Heights, NY, Bergenfield and Wayne, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in New York City. Colleen was a former accounting clerk for Norton Lilly International in Secaucus. Loving daughter of Marilyn and Joseph Santomauro. Dear sister of Richard Santomauro and his late wife Maureen, Cathy Monzillo, Jacqueline Santomauro and the late Donna Gentile and her late husband Richard. Cherished aunt of Joseph Gentile, Thomas Gentile, Daniel Monzillo, Samantha Monzillo, Michael Santomauro and Dominic Santomauro. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, May 10th at 11 AM. (All to meet at church). Inurnment following at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Memorial visitation Thursday, May 9th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home, Boulevard and Central Ave., Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alano Club 906 67th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 in memory of Colleen H. Santomauro would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com