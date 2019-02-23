|
Colleen Lanae Whitaker
1980 - 2019
The family of the Late Colleen L. Whitaker extends thankfulness for the love given to us by so many friends, neighbors and colleagues. Please accept our humble THANK YOU for all you have done and are doing to ease the sudden transition in our lives since the recent passing of a wonderful daughter and mother. We gratefully acknowledge the endless good deeds, the expressions and acts of kindness in words of love, cards, flowers, visits, food and donations of many kinds. Colleen will always be remembered for her positive attitude, energy, warm smile and the twinkle in her eyes.
Lanae Janiece Windley (daughter),
Lillian Kelly Whitaker (mother),
Collin C. Whitaker (father)