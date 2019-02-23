Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Lanae Whitaker

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Colleen Lanae Whitaker In Memoriam
Colleen Lanae Whitaker

1980 - 2019

The family of the Late Colleen L. Whitaker extends thankfulness for the love given to us by so many friends, neighbors and colleagues. Please accept our humble THANK YOU for all you have done and are doing to ease the sudden transition in our lives since the recent passing of a wonderful daughter and mother. We gratefully acknowledge the endless good deeds, the expressions and acts of kindness in words of love, cards, flowers, visits, food and donations of many kinds. Colleen will always be remembered for her positive attitude, energy, warm smile and the twinkle in her eyes.

Lanae Janiece Windley (daughter),

Lillian Kelly Whitaker (mother),

Collin C. Whitaker (father)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.