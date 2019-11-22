|
|
Colleen Maloney
Maloney, Colleen (nee O'Connor) 50 of Wood-Ridge formerly of Carlstadt and Hoboken on 11/20/19. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother to Caitlin and Liam. Adored daughter to Margaret (nee Haugh) and the late William O'Connor. Dear sister of Erin Marano and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Colleen worked as a secretary for 23 years at NJ Transit, and was a parishioner of Assumption R.C. Church in Wood-Ridge. Funeral Tues. 10am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30am at Assumption R.C. Church, Wood-Ridge. Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm.