Colleen S. Marone
Hillsdale - MARONE, COLLEEN S. (nee Johnson), of Hillsdale, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 67. Prior to retiring she had worked as an administrative assistant at Liberty Travel in Ramsey for many years. Colleen was a great baker and an avid gardener; she also enjoyed sewing, drawing and bowling. Beloved wife of 36 years to Emil J. Marone Sr. Loving mother to Emil Marone Jr. and his wife Jen, John Hergenhan Sr. and his wife Tammy, Thomas Marone, James Palmer and Kathy Marone. Cherished grandmother to Megan, Brandon, Joseph, Morgan, Jace, John Jr., Kal and Jude. Colleen is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Colleen's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place , Memphis , TN 38105. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street , Hackensack , NJ . To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com