Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
120 Monroe Av
Cresskill, NJ
View Map
Collin F. VanTine Obituary
Collin F. Van Tine

Cresskill - Van Tine, Collin F. (92) of Cresskill passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 at Englewood Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 13, 1927 in Englewood, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peg) Van Tine. He is survived by his son Collin Michael and his wife Patty, daughter Kathy Phillippi, daughter Teresa Morrison and her husband Michael, his son Tommy and his wife JoAnna and son in law Michael Serra. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Marji Serra, daughter Barbara McGettigan and husband Billy and Kathy's husband Wally. Collin was a member of the Cresskill Ambulance Squad for many years and of the Cresskill Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years and served as Fire Chief. He was a member of the US National Guard Reserves. Collin worked with Verizon (formerly NJ Bell Telephone) until his retirement in the mid 90's. He was a parishioner of St. Therese Church in Cresskill. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Tuesday 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Therese Church, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill, NJ. Interment at George Washington Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, The ASPCA, The or The . Visit Collin's memorial tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net
