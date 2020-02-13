Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Con Smith

Hasbrouck Heights - Con Smith, age 86, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Cavan, Co. Cavan, Ireland to the late Con and Kathleen Smith and came to the United States in 1954.

He was an Army veteran and a member of the James B. Scarr American Legion Post 106 in Hasbrouck Heights. Before retiring, Con was co-owner of O'Hara's Restaurant & Pub in New York City and previously, he was a member of the F.D.N.Y. He was a member of the Cavan Men's Association and a past president of the Cavan Men's Golf Association.

Beloved husband of Helena (nee Morrissey) Smith. Devoted father of Fergus Smith and Robert Smith and his wife Andrea. Dear brother of Elizabeth Kelly, Hugh Smith, Kathleen Smith, Rose Ella Crowe, James Smith, Lawrence B. Smith and the late Brigid Smith, Mary Swanson, John and Louis V. Smith, Bernadette Nithsdale, Patrick, Michael and Thomas Smith. Loving grandfather of Robert Jr. and Christina.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, February 15th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Cremation following at Cedar Lawn Crematory. Visitation Friday, February 14th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

