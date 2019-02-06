Services
Cliffside Park - Concetta 'Connie', of Orangeburg, NY, formerly of Cliffside Park, NJ died peacefully on February 5, 2019. Born in Calabria, Italy to Gaetano Mangione and Giuseppina Macri. She came to the United States at the age of 16. She then began her lifetime career as an excellent seamstress. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Vincent Fedele and her grandson Rocco Parisi. She is survived by her beloved daughter Domenica 'Mickie' and her son-in-law Frank Parisi, her grandson Vincent Parisi and his wife Janice, Christina Parisi (wife of the late Rocco Parisi), all of Emerson, NJ, her great-grandchildren Frank Vincent and Bianca Parisi, her sisters Frances Cotroneo of Fort Lee, NJ and Domenica Zens of California, her nephews Vincent and Tom Cotroneo, her nieces Josephine Meftari, Concetta Giustra, Rose Lee and Donna Zagari, her many loving friends from Thorpe Senior Center in Sparkill, NY and the McGuire Senior Center of Northvale, NJ and Atria of Norwood, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 9th, 10am at St. Catharine's Church, 523 Western Highway, Blauvelt, NY. Entombment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 8th, 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Moritz Funeral Home, 98 Route 303, Tappan, NY (845-359-0890 / www.moritzfh.com).
